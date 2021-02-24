REPLACEMENT WINDOWS

Pick a performance metric: efficiency, strength and durability, maintenance, beauty…

whichever factor is most important to you (and we hope they all are!), your Renewal by Andersen replacement windows can make a difference.

Energy Efficiency Superior thermal insulating properties helps your home stay warmer in winter and cooler in summer and can help you save money on your energy bills. Plus, 40% of the raw material by weight used to make Fibrex® material is reclaimed wood fiber. Our windows are Green Seal certified, and available with glass options that make them ENERGY STAR® certified—so not only will your home stay more comfortable, you can help keep your corner of the world is just a little bit greener.

Strength and Durability Twice as strong as vinyl, Fibrex® material means weathertight seals stay weathertight. Its durable nature means that it can stand up to even the most extreme temperature swings, maintaining its stability and rigidity in all climates.

Low Maintenance Your Renewal by Andersen® windows are warranted not to flake, rust, blister, peel, crack, pit or corrode.+ And years down the road, they will be as easy to operate as the day they are installed.*

Beauty The strength of Fibrex® material means narrower frames; narrower frames mean more glass—and more view. Plus, the extrusion process allows us to craft your windows to any shape—meaning you can match the architectural style of your home…or define a new look.

Click Here to see our Special Offers!

CONTACT US FIND US ONLINE Monday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Tuesday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Wednesday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Thursday 10:00 pm – 7:00 pm Friday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Sunday Closed