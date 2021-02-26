The Oil Heat Association of Central Pennsylvania (OHACPA) provides resources for homeowners and business owners who use oil heat to learn about new heating technologies and easy ways to save energy. Heating oil is a clean energy source that offers a safe way to heat your property each winter. Our goal is to present you with helpful information for your heating needs each year and to be available to answer any questions you may have about heating with oil.

Introducing ULTRA-LOW SULFUR HEATING OIL

Our communities deserve a safe environment to thrive in, which is why Pennsylvania is doing its part for the future by switching to ultra-low sulfur heating oil. As of September 1, 2020, all heating oil sold in our state will be ULSHO. ULSHO produces significantly fewer emissions, it burns cleaner in heating systems, and best of all, it requires no modifications.

To learn more visit: https://pacleanfuel.com/