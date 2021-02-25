We have been a family owned business for over 76 years! Our store was started by Harry McMullen, and now owned by Ed Miller (Harry McMullen’s nephew). We pride ourselves in offering quality furniture at reasonable prices. We also offer in-store financing!

Our In Store “EZ” Pay financing is easy and convenient! All you need is a deposit, then we set up reasonable monthly payments. We provide all furniture needs from 2 sided flippable mattresses, bedroom sets, living room furniture, dining sets and more. Stop in and see why McMullen’s is the best furniture store in the area!

