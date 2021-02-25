Kitchen, Bath, and Flooring Sale Going on Now!

Thinking about updating your kitchen or bath? Now is the perfect time with our Spring Kitchen, Bath & Flooring Sale! Now through March 27th score big with these great deals

10% Bonus Bucks when you purchase 10 or more kitchen cabinets

Quick Ship Cabinets Available in One Week – Starting at $2,725

Free Undermount Stainless Steel Sink when you purchase 30 sq ft of promo granite

Pulse Shower Spa Kits – Starting at $179

10% Off All In Stock Moen Faucets

Complete Bathroom Remodel Package – Starting at $1,799

Clarion E-Z Pin Showers – Starting at $549

Up to 50% Off List Price on Bertch Vanities

Evolve Stone – $12/sq ft

Next Floor Luxury Vinyl Tile & Plank – Starting at $2.65/sq ft

Click Here to see our Sales Flyer.

CONTACT US FIND US ONLINE