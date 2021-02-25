Kupetz Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning proudly serves northern Cambria county and surrounding Pennsylvania areas with professional quality plumbing, heating, and cooling services. Kupetz has been in business since 1948. Andrew J. Brletrick became sole proprietor in January of 1990. He has 30 years of experience, and has continued to serve the community with the same high standards and work ethics set forth by the Kupetz family.

Kupetz provides services such as plumbing, heating, air conditioning, radiant heat, and even geothermal heating. Kupetz offers quality name-brand products from names such as Bradford White Hot Water Tanks, Burderus Boilers, American Standard (heat pumps), Axeman Anderson (coal furnaces), Wolverine Brass (faucets), Water Furnace Geo Thermal heating & cooling systems, and Thermopride (heating & cooling systems).

We are fully insured with liability and worker’s compensation, offer free estimates, and provide 24-hour emergency service. Contact us today and take a step closer to a warmer or cooler home!

CONTACT US FIND US ONLINE