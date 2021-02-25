Starting in 1976 as a small central Pennsylvania wood stove dealer, Joe Panaro and his family have created one of the largest distribution centers of fireplaces, stoves, and hearth products in the mid-Atlantic states. Now with three showrooms of 46 burning displays plus 26 additional units on display, their Duncansville, PA location has a stock inventory of hundreds of units as well as venting systems, locally made mantels and custom stone and marble work.

Operating hours are from 9:00AM to 6:00PM and Saturdays from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. Sundays are available by appointment.

