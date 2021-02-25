Welcome to ImPressive Floors Inc, serving Bedford for over 19 years

We provide our customers with the best service, products & installation of flooring, from Carpet, Tile, Hardwood, to Window Treatments. Our sales team will direct you to premier selections, making your home beautiful and inviting. ImPressive Floors has an unbeatable selection of stylish, durable flooring with low prices. We offer a friendly, no-pressure retail environment and a staff of professional designers and flooring installers who will make all your flooring dreams come true. We also offer competitive financing options – YOU are our #1 priority!!

CONTACT US Monday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Tuesday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Wednesday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Thursday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Friday 9:00 am – 7:00 pm Saturday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Sunday Closed FIND US ONLINE