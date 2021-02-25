At Granite Expressions we fabricate and install custom Granite, Quartz and Marble tops for all your commercial and residential applications. We provide our services to homeowners, designers, and contractors. We have over 20 years of experience in the stone industry we are known for our attention to detail and great customer service. We stand behind all products that leave our shop.

Our business relies on customer referrals, so we take great measures to ensure you are completely satisfied. We offer a wide range of Granite, Quartz and Marble to choose from, as well as remnants for all of your smaller projects. Call or stop by today to set up for a free estimate.

CONTACT US FIND US ONLINE

Monday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Tuesday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Wednesday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Thursday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Saturday 8:00 am – 12:00 pm Sunday Closed