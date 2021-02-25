The Dunlap Lawn & Garden Equipment Promise

Located conveniently in DuBois and Brookville, Dunlap Lawn & Garden Equipment is much more than your local outdoor power equipment dealership. We strive to provide quality products at the best possible prices to ensure ease of ownership. That means offering a wide array of new and used equipment, along with top-notch after-the-sale service you can trust to keep your machines running nonstop.

Why Dunlap Lawn & Garden Equipment Is the Right Choice

Dunlap Lawn & Garden Equipment is the perfect place to find the latest equipment from leading brands such as Cub Cadet, Mahindra, STIHL, and Exmark.

You can get a demo of any product before purchasing.

Easy financing plans and promotional offers are available.

We have a large stock of genuine OEM parts and accessories.

Our state-of-art service center has trained technicians who can quickly fix your equipment. To schedule a service appointment, submit your request here.

Stop in today and let us take you through our range of outdoor power equipment. We look forward to meeting you!

For more details about our products, parts, or services, please contact us.

CONTACT US Monday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Tuesday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Wednesday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm Thursday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Saturday 8:00 am – 12:00 pm Sunday Closed FIND US ONLINE