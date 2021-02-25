At Bricks and Stones, you’ll find hundreds of great products. Including an impressive selection of bricks, natural stone, and manufactured stone. As well as pavers and materials for retaining wall and outdoor living products such as fire pits and fireplaces.

You’ll also find exceptional customer service from our expert staff. We’ll help you find exactly what you need to fit your budget and complete your commercial or residential project.

So whether you’re a builder, a mason, a landscaper or a homeowner, explore our website to see what we have to offer. Then visit one of our showrooms, and see everything for yourself.

CONTACT US Monday 7:30 am – 5:00 pm Tuesday 7:30 am – 5:00 pm Wednesday 7:30 am – 5:00 pm Thursday 7:30 am – 5:00 pm Friday 7:30 am – 5:00 pm Saturday 8:00 am – 1:00 pm Sunday Closed FIND US ONLINE