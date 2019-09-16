16 de septiembre: Everything you need to know about ‘El Grito’

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 15: General view of the celebrations of Mexico’s Independence Day at Zocalo on September 15, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. This event also known as ‘El Grito’ marks the first one of President Lopez Obrador’s administration. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

(KRON) — As Mexican Independence Day approaches, so does “El Grito”.

Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on Sept. 16, and el grito takes place the night before, just before midnight.

“El Grito” refers to El Grito de Dolores, “the cry” that Father Miguel Hidalgo delivered to his parish on Sept. 16, 1810 in the small town of Dolores, located in central Mexico.

The cry was a call to the Mexican people to rise up against the Spaniards after dealing with three centuries of Spanish Rule in Mexico.

And now — the tradition remains more alive than ever.

Mexicans, Mexican Americans and amigos around the world gather on the night of Sept. 15 for el grito.

“¡Viva México!”, “Long live Mexico!” can be heard during the celebratory night.

And as the tradition has continued, some tend to add their own spice to their grito.

Though it may seem silly to some, it’s truly a special night for those who participate.

After the things Mexicans have been through and continue to go through, it’s almost a feeling of relief.

You kind of just let everything out. The good, the bad, it all comes out during el grito.

So if you hear some rowdy chants tonight, don’t worry, it’s just people celebrating a beautiful country and its culture.