Touring the National Hispanic Cultural Center

Seated on 20 acres in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood, the National Hispanic Cultural Center –also known as “NHCC”- is the nation’s most comprehensive institution for the study and preservation of Hispanic heritage.

The idea for National Hispanic Cultural Center came about in the early ‘80s, when a group of visionaries dreamed of a campus that would feature Hispanic arts, performances, special events, research libraries and educational facilities. Through fundraising efforts and growing interest, the campus officially opened in the fall of 2000.

Since then, they’ve hosted tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe and have featured hundreds of attractions for all ages.

NHCC is home to three theaters, ranging in size from 100 to nearly 800 seats. Local and internationally-renowned artists have graced their stages, along with festivals like ¡Globalquerque! and the Revolutions International Theater Festival.

Across the breezeway, guests will find the campus’ art museum, which features three distinct galleries. “Aqui Estamos: The Heart of Arté” is the Center’s permanent collection, spotlighting a diverse population of Hispanic art from around the globe. They also offer a community gallery, which rotates exhibitions highlighting New Mexican artists. Lastly, touring exhibitions and collaborations with other institutions find a home in a multi-room mall.

Culinary events, summer learning programs and so much more are on a daily schedule of events –which can all be found at NHCCNM.org