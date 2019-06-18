300 Union Avenue,

Altoona, PA 16602

Phone: (814) 946-4343

Fax: (814) 946-5488

COLDWELL BANKER

Town & Country Real Estate

Your Home-A-Day Plus Realtor







Locally owned and operated, Locally owned and operated, Town & Country Real Estate opened its doors in 1973 and in 1986 joined Coldwell Banker Residential Affiliates, Inc. and became known as Coldwell Banker Town & Country Real Estate . Under Bob Pennington’s ownership and guidance, the company has sold over 15,000 homes in Blair County by averaging a “Home-A-Day Plus.” Thanks to the people of Blair County, Coldwell Banker Town & Country continues its legacy of being the No. 1 Real Estate Company in Blair County for the past 37 consecutive years.



Coldwell Banker Town & Country Real Estate prides itself in providing the best service possible to all of its clients. With 25+ full-time real estate agents working 7 days a week, we are able to give “service above and beyond.”



As a member of the Cendant Mobility Broker Network, our company is able to extend our real estate services beyond our own area. The affiliation with Cendant Mobility now enables us to obtain quality assistance for clients who are relocating to any of the 50 states in addition to Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the UK! With a full-time relocation coordinator on staff, your move is as easy as a telephone call to our office.



Handling a real estate transaction can be a very stressful and demanding ordeal. That is why the associates at Coldwell Banker Town & Country Real Estate are always ready, willing and waiting to remove the stress from your real estate experience.



Located in the heart of Central Pennsylvania, our office services not only the Altoona Area but the entire Blair County area, parts of Bedford County, Huntingdon County, as well as Cambria County.



Coldwell Banker Town & Country Real Estate is “Your Best Friend in Real Estate.”