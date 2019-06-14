Blair Mill Outlet



Family owned and operated since 1976, Blair Mill Outlet sells and installs carpet, vinyl and hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, laminate flooring and area rugs. Blair Mill Outlet has a vast inventory of in-stock merchandise as well as a beautiful showroom of special order samples. 

Blair Mill Outlet also features a custom order wallpaper department. Blair Mill Outlet offers floor coverings by Shaw Industries. Shaw Industries, known as the largest carpet manufacturer in the world, also manufactures hardwood, ceramic and laminate flooring.

Q. What are your store hours?
A. Monday through Thursday 9am to 6pm; Friday 9am to 8pm; Saturday 9am to 5pm; Closed Sundays.

Q. Where are you located?
A. We are located off Route 36. Take the first exit off Route 22 in Hollidaysburg. Our showroom is located across from Warner’s Florist.

Q. Do you offer installation?
A. Yes, Blair Mill Outlet installs every product we sell.

Q. Do you offer Free Estimates?
A. Yes, Blair Mill Outlet STILL offers free estimates.

Q. What areas do you service?
A. Blair Mill Outlet travels to Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Somerset and Fulton counties.

Blair Mill Outlet
115 Canal Street
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Phone: (814) 695-6577
Fax: (814) 696-2885



Hours of Operation: 
• Monday - Thursday: 9am - 6pm
• Friday: 9am - 8pm
• Saturday: 9am - 5pm  


We Carry Floorcoverings from the following Manufacturers:

Professional Installation
At Blair Mill Outlet we install everything we sell. Our installers are all competent and insured. Enjoy doing projects yourself? No problem, we'll help you get the correct amount of product you need before you leave our store.

Blair Mill Outlet has a very knowledgeable sales staff with over 100 years of combined flooring sales experience. All of these things combined is what makes Blair Mill Outlet..."the store for your floor."