Family owned and operated since 1976, Blair Mill Outlet sells and installs carpet, vinyl and hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, laminate flooring and area rugs. Blair Mill Outlet has a vast inventory of in-stock merchandise as well as a beautiful showroom of special order samples.



Blair Mill Outlet also features a custom order wallpaper department. Blair Mill Outlet offers floor coverings by Shaw Industries. Shaw Industries, known as the largest carpet manufacturer in the world, also manufactures hardwood, ceramic and laminate flooring.

Q. What are your store hours?

A. Monday through Thursday 9am to 6pm; Friday 9am to 8pm; Saturday 9am to 5pm; Closed Sundays.



Q. Where are you located?

A. We are located off Route 36. Take the first exit off Route 22 in Hollidaysburg. Our showroom is located across from Warner’s Florist.



Q. Do you offer installation?

A. Yes, Blair Mill Outlet installs every product we sell.



Q. Do you offer Free Estimates?

A. Yes, Blair Mill Outlet STILL offers free estimates.



Q. What areas do you service?

A. Blair Mill Outlet travels to Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Somerset and Fulton counties.