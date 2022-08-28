(The Hill) – Approximately six in 10 Republican respondents in a new poll said that former President Trump should be the GOP nominee in the 2024 election.

The USA Today/Ipsos survey found that 59 percent of Republican respondents favor Trump, who has said he has made up his mind about running again, and 41 percent believe that another candidate should represent their party.

By comparison, 44 percent of Democratic respondents said that President Biden should be the party’s nominee in 2024, while 56 percent of those surveyed believe that another candidate should represent their party.

When asked to list the former president’s positive traits, Trump’s willingness to use all tools at his disposal to get things done was cited by the most Republican respondents — 90 percent.

Eighty-two percent of Republican respondents also said they believe that Trump can win a reelection bid in 2024, pollsters noted.

The poll comes after a redacted affidavit used to convince a judge to approve this month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida residence was released on Friday. Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

The USA Today/Ipsos poll of 2,345 respondents was conducted from August 18 to August 22. Its margin of error is 4.2 percentage points.