High School Scoreboard

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Destination Pennsylvania
Back to School
National News
Regional News
World News
Entertainment News
Video
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lottery
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Live elk cam set up by Game Commission
Top Stories
Rabbis, Jewish leaders call on Attorney General to vote yes on commutation
Logan Twp. Police search for hit and run suspect
Video
Mississippi flag commission picks final flag design to go on November ballot
Video
New casino in the works for Centre County
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
816 new COVID-19 cases reported, 47 in Centre County alone on Sept. 2
Video
Top Stories
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Wolf Administration marks completion of baseline universal testing for Long-Term Care Facilities
770 new COVID-19 cases reported, 24 more in our central region on Sept. 1
Video
Gov. Wolf signs renewal of disaster declaration in Pennsylvania
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Penn State athletics release new COVID-19 testing results
Top Stories
High School Hype: Bishop McCort
Video
Nittany Lion Wrestling Club hosting freestyle event featuring former Penn State national champions
Video
High School Hype: Forest Hills
Video
Pirates rookie 3B Hayes ready to carry on family legacy
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Momtrepreneurs
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Woman keeps state fair butter sculpture of her head in freezer for 40 years
Video
Top Stories
Not your average alley cat! Meet Ali at the Central PA Humane Society
Video
Uber requiring selfie in mask before pick up for some passengers
Video
Channing Tatum writes children’s book for daughter
Video
WOW! Sheep sells for half a million dollars
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Make Us Smile
Children’s Miracle Network
Pet Patrol
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Search
Search
Search
High School Scoreboard
Place Score Stream Scoreboard here
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!