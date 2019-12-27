STUDY: Exercise can lower risk of cancer

(WTAJ) – If you need a little extra motivation to keep a new year’s resolution to exercise, there is new study that found physical activity can lower your risk of certain cancers.

750,000 adults in the US, Europe and Australia participated in the study which found that those who did the recommended amounts of physical activity were at less risk to get seven types of cancer including colon, breast, kidney, and liver.

The US Says adults should get at least two-and-a-half hours of moderate exercise per week.