‘Dry January’ picks up steam in U.S.

(WTAJ) – Between all the holiday parties and the holidays themselves, you might have overindulged. And we aren’t just talking about the food.

If you have had more than your share of wine, spiced cider, and festive cocktails January could be a great time for a break from alcohol.

“Dry January” as it has been dubbed is a chance for your body to reset with the new year. Ditching alcohol can help you sleep better, avoid extra calories, and even save some money.

“Dry January” has picked up steam since it began in 2012 with more than four million abstaining in 2018