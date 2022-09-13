NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) – Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny are making a personal milestone public — and asking you to follow their example.

They allowed video cameras to record their colonoscopies to raise awareness about the rising rates of colon cancer in people younger than 50.

“It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds had his appointment with Dr. Jon Lapook and the cameras were rolling.

“The procedure itself doesn’t take long, we talked you know,” LaPook said. The procedure takes around 25 minutes.

“You did such a good prep that I was able to find an extremely subtle polyp that was on the right side of your colon. this was potentially life saving for you I’m not kidding I’m not being overly dramatic. This is exactly why we do this, ok, you had no symptoms. all right, man, I’m thrilled,” LaPook said.

“Thank you so much for this. seriously thank you for pushing me to do this,” Reynolds said.

“This is the polyp, I just cut it off with the snare and it’s gone. you are interrupting the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could– could have ended up developing into cancer,” Lapook said.

When it was Rob McElhenny’s turn LaPook didn’t find just one polyp he found 3.

“Today we found 3 polyps, they were small. They were not a big deal but certainly a good thing that we found them early and removed them…” LaPook said.

“Thank you. thank you so much,” McElhenny’s said.

Both actors are 45 years old and the age now recommended for people at average risk for colorectal cancer to begin screening.

“It dropped down because we are seeing colon cancer in younger people for reasons that are not clear,” LaPook said.

“If you have symptoms, if you have change in your stool and you have to get specific. If you notice bleeding , narrowing of the stool, abdominal pain if you have been told you you have iron deficiency or anemia you are tired because of that. It could be because of invisible blood loss from a polyp or early cancer. If you have symptoms go to your health care provider and get evaluated,” LaPook said.