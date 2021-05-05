Gov. Wolf visits Penn State to discuss COVID-19 vaccine

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf answers speaking to the press. Pennsylvania’s accelerated COVID-19 vaccine rollout is making a difference in stopping the virus and saving lives. With more than 6.7 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Penn State Health vaccination clinic in Hershey to discuss vaccine progress and to encourage everyone to know the facts about the vaccine and make the decision to get vaccinated. Hershey, PA – April 16, 2021

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Penn State University Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Wolf is urging Pennsylvanians to get the vaccine if they have not already. In particular, he is urging students to get vaccinated before summer break.

“Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout is moving at a fast pace now that supply has increased and all Pennsylvanians over age 16 are eligible to receive the vaccine,” Gov. Wolf said. “When you get vaccinated, you are protecting yourself from serious illness, while protecting the people around you. That includes family members who are under 16, friends you want to see over the summer, and your fellow fans at sporting events – including football games in Beaver Stadium.”

He added he wants to see the stands at Beaver Stadium filled, but more Pennsylvanians need to get vaccinated to make it safe for students and other fans to come together.

Penn State football coach James Franklin said the team is optimistic and continues to plan for full capacity in the fall.

“We know the role the vaccine plays in keeping the public safe, as well as our ability to have our loyal fans in Beaver Stadium,” Franklin said. “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.”

Gov. Wolf said students returning home for the summer prior to receiving their second vaccine dose should work with a provider in their community to secure a second dose and ensure they are fully vaccinated. Students should state they cannot return to the same provider for logistical reasons and bring their vaccine card.

It is important to note that COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable. You must get the same vaccine for both doses if you are getting a two-dose vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer).

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 5, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 50.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by the percentage of the population.

Vaccine providers have administered 8,840,842 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, May 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.