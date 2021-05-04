Walk-up COVID vaccines available at Walmart, Sam’s Club

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(WTAJ) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, including the 150 pharmacies across Pennsylvania.

Patients can receive the vaccine as a walk-up or through a scheduled appointment. Nearly 4,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the country are administering the vaccine. All three vaccines approved in the United States will be administered at the sites: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

To make an appointment, visit the Walmart vaccine page or the Sam’s Club vaccine page. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the vaccine at Sam’s Club, according to the company.

WALMART LOCATIONS IN CENTRAL PA

BEDFORD COUNTY

72 BEDFORD SQ, Everett

BLAIR COUNTY

2600 PLANK ROAD COMMONS, Altoona

200 COMMERCE DR, Duncansville

CAMBRIA COUNTY

150 TOWN CENTRE DR, Johnstown

300 WALMART DR, Ebensburg

CENTRE COUNTY

1665 N ATHERTON ST, State College

373 BENNER PIKE, State College

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

100 SUPERCENTER DR, Clearfield

20 INDUSTRIAL DR, DuBois

HUNTINGDON COUNTY

6716 TOWNE CENTER BLVD, Huntingdon

JEFFERSON COUNTY

21920 ROUTE #119, Punxsutawney

SOMERSET COUNTY

2028 N CENTER AVE, Somerset

For a complete list of locations in Pennsylvania, head to Walmart’s vaccine page.