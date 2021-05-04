Walk-up COVID vaccines available at Walmart, Sam’s Club

(WTAJ) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, including the 150 pharmacies across Pennsylvania.
Patients can receive the vaccine as a walk-up or through a scheduled appointment. Nearly 4,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the country are administering the vaccine. All three vaccines approved in the United States will be administered at the sites: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
To make an appointment, visit the Walmart vaccine page or the Sam’s Club vaccine page. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the vaccine at Sam’s Club, according to the company.
WALMART LOCATIONS IN CENTRAL PA
BEDFORD COUNTY
72 BEDFORD SQ, Everett
BLAIR COUNTY
2600 PLANK ROAD COMMONS, Altoona
200 COMMERCE DR, Duncansville
CAMBRIA COUNTY
150 TOWN CENTRE DR, Johnstown
300 WALMART DR, Ebensburg
CENTRE COUNTY
1665 N ATHERTON ST, State College
373 BENNER PIKE, State College
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
100 SUPERCENTER DR, Clearfield
20 INDUSTRIAL DR, DuBois
HUNTINGDON COUNTY
6716 TOWNE CENTER BLVD, Huntingdon
JEFFERSON COUNTY
21920 ROUTE #119, Punxsutawney
SOMERSET COUNTY
2028 N CENTER AVE, Somerset
For a complete list of locations in Pennsylvania, head to Walmart’s vaccine page.
