Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans at Altoona VA Medical Center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is having a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for enrolled veterans, regardless of age on Wednesday, March 17.

The clinic is from 3 to 7 p.m. at 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Altoona and open to veterans who are enrolled and eligible for care at the VA.

Moderna will be the only vaccine administered during the walk-in.

Another clinic will be held on Sunday, March 21., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Vaccines administered at the Altoona VA Medical Center

If a veteran is unable to make the clinic, they can call 814-943-8164 ext. 5800 to schedule a future appointment. For information on VA healthcare enrollment and eligibility, call 814-943-8164 ext. 7565.