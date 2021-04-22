Gov. Wolf addresses COVID-19 vaccine equity

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf addressed COVID-19 vaccine equity efforts in Pennsylvania Thursday during his visit at the See-Right Pharmacy in Harrisburg.

This comes after the CDC has found long-standing systemic health and social inequalities put many people in minority groups at an increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19. The Wolf administration said they have worked throughout the pandemic to address disparities within marginalized populations. On April 12, the Pennsylvania Department of Health launched a statewide mobile vaccination clinic tour to provide the vaccine and COVID-19 education to minority communities.

The COVID-19 vaccine task force formed a racial equity subcommittee that was tasked with messaging current vaccine efforts to advocates and stakeholders, lift issues for the consideration of the administration and the legislature, and provide more public input into the current vaccine roll out process.

Gov. Wolf said local community vaccine providers are essential partners in an equitable vaccine distribution.

“With existing ties to patients, providers like See-Right Pharmacy as well as grassroots and nonprofit organizations that are embedded in their local communities are critical to ensuring that Pennsylvanians in every neighborhood have access to the vaccine and because equitable vaccine distribution is the only way for all of our communities to be protected against COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said.

