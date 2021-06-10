United Way, Wolf admin. offering local grants to reduce vaccine hesitancy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration is partnering to administer mini-grants to local organizations with the goal to reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

Johnstown will be one of the initial areas targeted in the pilot phase of the project. According to the Wolf administration, the pilot phase targets the zip codes and census tracts with the highest levels of health disparities, poverty and vaccine inequity across Pennsylvania.

PILOT PHASE AREAS

Allentown

Chester

Reading

Harrisburg

Erie

Braddock

McKeesport

Pittsburgh

Johnstown

Lancaster

After this pilot phase is complete, the Wolf administration said the grant opportunity will scale to cover the entire commonwealth over time. It will target vulnerable populations with barriers to vaccination.

VACCINE HESITANCY GRANTS

The grants have a reimbursement rate of $10 per shot achieved. The initial design of the grant ranges from $200 to $20,000 per vaccination event, which would be distributed to local organizations with the intention to reduce vaccine hesitancy and ensure equitable vaccine distribution.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on the significant disparities in health care across the nation. To combat this, Pennsylvania has worked to ensure we have an effective and equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “The launch of LIVE PA is another key component to ease access and hesitancy to the COVID-19 vaccines. Local, grassroots organizations are staffed by community members throughout the commonwealth and have proven to be effective in reaching minority populations. I look forward to the impact this project will make to further combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Any local organizations interested in learning about eligibility should contact their local United Way chapter or the United Way of Pennsylvania at info@uwp.org.