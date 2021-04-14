Tyrone Area School District to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Pharmacy and Tyrone Area School District announced they are partnering together to offer a free vaccine clinic.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open to the public Sunday, April 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Area Middle School Gym, according to Bill Faust of the Community Pharmacy.

Appointments are limited, so they ask people to register online or by calling

They will be administering the Moderna vaccine, and all residents over the age of 18 are eligible to receive it.

For more information, visit the Community Pharmacy’s website.