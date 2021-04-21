Thompson Pharmacy holding vaccine clinic in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thompson Pharmacy in Altoona will be holding vaccination clinics beginning on Thursday.

The clinic will be administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine and will be held on the below dates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at their location on E. Chestnut Ave.

• Thursday, April 22

• Friday, April 23

• Monday, April 26

Those wishing to receive a vaccination must print and complete their consent form found on thompsonpharmacy.com.

