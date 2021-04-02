Somerset hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held April 9 at the Somerset Golden Eagle Stadium Field House in Somerset.

Vaccinations of individuals in the expanded version of Phase 1A will be given priority, including first responders, grocery store workers and agricultural workers. If you are unsure what phase you are in, you can use the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s eligibility tool.

Starting April 5, individuals in Phase 1B can start scheduling their vaccination appointments. Advanced registration is recommended and can be done using an online form through Mainline Pharmacy.

The address of the field house is 511 S. Franklin St in Somerset. Patients are advised to not arrive too early and remain in their car until the appointment time. Patients should bring a photo ID to their appointments. Face masks and social distancing are required.