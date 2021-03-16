Senior LIFE Johnstown to provide 1,000 COVID vaccines

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, March 8, 2021 (Tobias Schwarz / Pool via AP)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Senior LIFE Johnstown will host a vaccination clinic in partnership with Highland Health Clinic March 18, according to a release.

The event is open to the public, and it will provide the local community with access to 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines. To register, they ask that you visit the Highland Health Clinic’s website at https://www.highlandshealthclinic.com/covid/.

The event will take place at Senior LIFE Johnstown, located at 401 Broad Street.

If you have any questions, you may contact Robert Voeghtly, executive director, at 814-535-6000.

They said it will also be an opportunity for the public to see the Senior LIFE Johnstown Health and Wellness Center and to learn how the program can help to keep seniors living independently in their own homes.