Senior LIFE Johnstown to hold vaccination clinic tomorrow

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senior LIFE Johnstown will host a vaccination clinic in partnership with Highlands Health Clinic tomorrow, but registration is required.

The event is free and open to the public tomorrow, April 16, from 9 a .m. to 5 p.m. at Senior LIFE Johnstown on Broad Street. To register, head to the Highlands Health Clinic website and select a time.

This will also serve as an opportunity for the public to learn about Senior LIFE Johnstown Health and Wellness Center how the program can help to keep seniors living independently in their homes and out of nursing homes, according to their press release.