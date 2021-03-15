Selfies with COVID-19 vaccine card could put you at risk of identity theft

(WTAJ) — Are you waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? If so, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to not share your vaccination record card.

The BBB said this can make individuals vulnerable to identity theft and can help scammers create false vaccination records. The card has personal information such as your full name, birthday and where you got your vaccine.

Some alternatives were provided by the BBB on how you can share the news about getting your vaccine in a safe way, like sharing your vaccine sticker and reviewing your security settings on social media.

“Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend,” the BBB said in a news release. “Think twice before participating in other viral personal posts, such as listing all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite songs, and top 10 TV shows. Some of these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions.”