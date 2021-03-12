Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccines to educators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rite Aid is expanding its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers in grades pre-k through 12, school staff and licensed program staff.

This expansion was done in accordance with the United States Department of Health and the Biden Administration. Select vaccine appointments will be available exclusively to educators on two dates: March 11 and 12.

Appointments switch to normal scheduling March 13. Rite Aid launched an online COVID-19 vaccination scheduling tool where customers can check their eligibility and schedule appointments.