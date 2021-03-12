Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccines to educators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rite Aid is expanding its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers in grades pre-k through 12, school staff and licensed program staff.
This expansion was done in accordance with the United States Department of Health and the Biden Administration. Select vaccine appointments will be available exclusively to educators on two dates: March 11 and 12.
Appointments switch to normal scheduling March 13. Rite Aid launched an online COVID-19 vaccination scheduling tool where customers can check their eligibility and schedule appointments.
Teachers and school employees are cornerstones of our communities, and we truly appreciate all the hard work and dedication they continue to put into educating our children as we battle this pandemic. In support of the HHS directive for provider partners to prioritize the vaccination of educators, school staff and licensed childcare staff, we are proud to do our part in protecting school communities and returning educators, staff and students safely back into classrooms.Jim Peters, COO, Rite Aid