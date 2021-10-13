PSU mandates COVID-19 vaccines for all faculty, staff at University Park

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University has announced a mandate for all faculty and staff at University Park to be vaccinated from COVID-19 by December to be in compliance with President Joe Biden’s vaccine orders.

The orders state that federal employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8, including non-federal employees that will come into contact with a vaccinated contractor employee. Under the umbrella of the executive order, all Penn State employees must be vaccinated unless entitled to a medical exemption or for religious beliefs.

“For all practical intents and purposes, it has become evident that we must extend the mandate to all employees at University Park,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron.

The vaccine requirement currently applies to all Penn State University Park employees, including full-time and part-time faculty, staff and technical service workers, even if they are working remotely.

The requirement also applies to graduate and undergraduate students supported on wage payroll, as well as all students supported on graduate assistantships at University Park. All employees will still be required to follow masking guidelines already in place for indoor buildings and venues, according to the PSU release.

“While the great majority of federal contracts impact the University Park campus, we are closely reviewing the Biden administration’s mandate and how it may apply to employees at other campuses and locations, as other parts of the University also receive government support,” said Barron. “So we are strongly urging all of our employees across the commonwealth to start the vaccination process now, if they have not already done so.”

Currently, just University Park Penn State has roughly 1,000 federal contracts with a collective value that reportedly exceeds $500 million in federal funding.