Photos: Bryce Jordan Center utilized for mass vaccination clinic

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) will be administering over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Centre County residents Monday and Tuesday at a makeshift vaccine clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center.

All individuals vaccinated during the event were by appointment and all available slots were filled. We’re told the vaccination waitlist is ongoing and another mass vaccination clinic is coming soon.

If you wish to have your name added to the vaccination waitlist, visit cvim.net.

Vaccinations across Pennsylvania are slowly increasing following an announcement by President Joe Biden directing states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 outlining a plan to get the U.S. ‘closer to normal’ by July 4.

In addition, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, along with increasing gathering limits for events.

