Penn State administering over 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is partnering with Walmart to administer over 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Penn State students, employees and dependents of employees April 22 to 24.

The clinic will administer 1,170 first doses in total. The vaccine will be available specifically for employee dependents age 16 and older due to Pfizer only being approved for ages 16 and up. The clinic will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day inside Pegula Ice Arena.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine and can be filled out online. Anyone who does not have a MyIR account will need to sign up for an account prior to registering for an appointment.

The clinic will reopen May 13 to 15 to administer the second dose to everyone who participated in the first session. The university advises that patients should only sign up for an April appointment if they know they are able to return to the same clinic three weeks later to receive their second dose.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE APPOINTMENT

While the vaccine is being offered for free, patients should bring their insurance cards to their appointment. They also should not arrive at Pegula Ice Arena’s “B” entrance approximately 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment time. Students and employees will need to bring their Penn State ID to the appointment and dependents will need to acknowledge that they are a family member of an employee, according to the university.

Any patients driving to Pegula Ice Arena must follow all posted parking lot restrictions around the arena. The university said individuals are encouraged to walk when possible.

Due to the vaccine clinic at Penn State, walk-up COVID-19 testing will not be available at Pegula Ice Arena from April 22-24. Walk-up testing will continue to be offered at the Hintz Family Alumni Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.