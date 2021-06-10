Penn State hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University Health Services will host two free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Penn State students June 28 and 29.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center. The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be offered. In order to receive the vaccine, students must make an appointment online via myUHS. This is available for all students, with the exception of World Campus students.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered July 26 and 27. The appointment for the second dose will be scheduled once students receive their first dose, according to the university.

Any student attending the clinic should bring their Penn State ID and health insurance card.