Penn State eases COVID restrictions, offers vaccine incentives

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced its plans to transition masking and social distancing requirements as well as offering a number of incentives to get vaccinated.

The transition comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals, according to Penn State press release.

The University’s current plans are as follows:

Masking and distancing measures to remain in place through Summer Session I.

All individuals, regardless of vaccine status, are expected to wear masks and social distance inside buildings and public transportation through June 28.

Non-vaccinated individuals must wear masks and social distance while outdoors, but vaccinated individuals do not.

Measures relaxed for vaccinated individuals after June 28.

After June 28, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors. Additionally, outdoor requirements will be lifted for all individuals.

Face masks will still be required for everyone using public transportation and in some additional settings, such as when visiting on-campus health care facilities and when conducting in-person research involving human subjects.

Those who are not vaccinated will still be required to wear masks inside all University buildings at all times after June 28.

Vaccine incentives

Penn State said it is offering a number of incentives to students, faculty and staff who receive a vaccine and share their vaccination status with the University.

From June 7 to Aug. 23, students and employees who have shared proof of their vaccination status will be eligible for a weekly drawing for prizes.

Weekly prizes include:

$1,000 payment

$100 gift card to Barnes & Noble (four winners per week)

A football signed by Penn State Football Coach James Franklin

After providing proof of vaccination, students and employees who wish to participate in the incentive program must also complete an online form to become eligible for the drawings.

Uploading proof of vaccination

After receiving the final dose, students, faculty and staff at University Park, Commonwealth Campuses and Dickinson Law can upload their vaccination records through myUHS.

Starting June 2, employees and World Campus students can provide their vaccination status to the University using SalesForce Health Cloud.

A step-by-step guide to help University’s employees with the submission will be available as well via the COVID-19 Vaccination web page on the “Return to Work” website, the release said.

Vaccine availability

University Health Services will be holding a vaccine clinic at University Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28 and 29 in Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center. More information is yet to be released.

A map of where to get vaccinated can be found on WTAJ’s Vaccinate Central Pa.’s web page.

Additionally, you can stay up-to-date on COVID-19 related news on our site, and visit Penn State’s virus information website for news specific to the University.