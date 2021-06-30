Panera offering free bagels to vaccinated customers

(WTAJ) — If you’re vaccinated against COVID-19, free bagels may be in your future.

Panera is offering a free bagel to any vaccinated customers from July 2 to 4 in support of the White House’s National Month of Action. No purchase is required.

“During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the ‘We Can Do This’ campaign,” Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera Bread said. “We have come through one of our nation’s greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

No purchase required. One (1) free bagel per COVID vaccinated customer per day from 7/2-7/4/2021 in participating U.S. bakery-cafes. Spreads not included. In-cafe only. Panera Catering and all online orders and orders placed on third-party sites excluded. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.