Over 11.2M vaccine doses given, 453 new COVID-19 cases June 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 453 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,209,136 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

24 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Monday, bringing a total of 27,514 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 512 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 130 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 – June 10 stood at 1.9%.

Ninety-six (96) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 11.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

There are 4,675,728 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 43 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 78,236 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 140 (+0)

BLAIR: 340 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 437 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 225 (+1)

CLEARFIELD: 151 (+1)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 135 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 217 (+1)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3

VACCINATION PERCENTAGES:

BEDFORD: 27%

BLAIR: 35%

CAMBRIA: 39%

CAMERON: 43%

CENTRE: 45%

CLEARFIELD: 36%

ELK: 44%

HUNTINGDON: 35%

JEFFERSON: 36%

SOMERSET: 34%

