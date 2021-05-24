Moderna vaccine being administered at Susquehanna Wellness Clinic

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A COVID-19 vaccine event will be held at the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic in June.
On June 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., staff at the clinic will be administering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the office, which is located at 28944 Frenchville-Karthaus Highway in Frenchville.
Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine at the event is encouraged to visit Susquehanna’s website and sign up for an appointment time.
Appointments can also be made by calling 814-765-2695.
