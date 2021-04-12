Mobile COVID-19 vaccine tour to serve minority communities in Pa.

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH)is launching a statewide COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic tour to provide the vaccine and education for minority communities.

The DOH is partnering with Latino Connection and Highmark Blue Shield for this initiative. Latino Connection will use mobile units for the tour. There are over 120 vaccination stops and 100 additional educational events planned, according to Latino Connection.

“What started as a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 mobile testing and education initiative has shifted into overdrive with the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination tour,” George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latino Connection said. “We are doing what we know needs to be done, with the resources we have to win the war on COVID-19.”

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said the start of the mobile vaccination unit and education tour comes at a critical turning point in Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout. The DOH accelerated its plan for vaccine rollout; as of April 13, all Pennsylvanians aged 16 and older will be eligible.

“What the means for this tour is a simpler process in ensuring everyone who wants a vaccine can get one when the mobile units come to their community,” Beam said.

The tour will stop in the following counties:

Adams

Allegheny

Berks

Bucks

Chester

Delaware

Erie

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lehigh

Luzerne

Monroe

Montgomery

Northampton

Philadelphia

York

Anyone interested in visiting one of the tour stops can visit the vaccination unit’s website for more information.

“This partnership is another successful example of our health equity efforts to ensure Pennsylvanians, no matter where they live or what language they speak, will have access to COVID-19 vaccinations. It also will help combat vaccine hesitancy, as trusted nurses will be able to provide patients with factual, take-home educational materials about the COVID-19 vaccines,” Beam added.