Laurel Highlands Health Clinic to offer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Laurel Highlands Free and Charitable Medical Clinic will be providing the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks, and another clinic is scheduled to give the first dose.

The schedule for the second dose is as follows:

April 1, Moderna (first shot March 4)

April 2, Pfizer (first shot March 12)

April 3, Pfizer (first shot March 13)

April 15, Moderna (first shot March 18)

April 9, Pfizer (first shot March 19)

They said the shots will be given at the same location as the first shot.

Nightingale Robocalling system will be calling individuals to remind them of their second vaccine.

Another clinic is scheduled to give first doses of the vaccine April 12 at the Friedens Lutheran Church located at 131 Main Street in Friedens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required, which includes scheduling an appointment online by clicking this link.

If you do not have access to a computer, they ask you contact them at 814-534-6242.