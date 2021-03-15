Gov. Wolf tours Berks County IU vaccine site, thanks educators for dedication to student

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

READING, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf toured the Berks County Intermediate Unit (IU)’s COVID-19 vaccination area to thank educators and medical professionals for their dedication to students by providing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for teachers and other school staff, according to a release.

“Less than two weeks ago, I announced a plan to vaccinate Pre-K-12 educators and because of the great partnership with the intermediate units, national guard and education groups these sites were quickly up and running,” Wolf said. “Our ultimate goal is to offer every public and private school worker a vaccine to protect people, help even more students return to the classroom, and get communities another step closer to normal.”

The Wolf Administration is collaborating with 28 IUs to vaccinate school and contracted staff, including transportation personnel, according to the release.

As of right now, the IUs have provided nearly 53,000 doses of the vaccine. Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.

The release states that AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, LLC, a health organization contracted by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, is operating and administering doses at IU sites. The Pennsylvania National Guard is providing additional support at certain locations.

Last week, Pennsylvania received its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which consisted of approximately 94,600 doses. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently authorized the vaccine for emergency use.

“Many thanks to the Berks IU team for their efforts in coordinating this vaccine rollout,” Senator Judy Schwank said. “It is a major step in ensuring that all our students and teachers can safely return to their classrooms very soon.”

Additionally, the administration is working through the Retail Pharmacy Program to vaccinate all early childhood education workers, including those not associated with an IU. Local partners include Rite Aid, Topco and Walmart.