Gov. Wolf outlines new vaccination strategy, targets Phase 1A & frontline workers

(WTAJ) — If you’re now eligible for the vaccine in Pennsylvania, you’ll at least be able to schedule an appointment for one by the end of the month.

Governor Tom Wolf not only made commitments to people in Phase 1A of the vaccine program, but he also pledged to move forward with mass vaccination clinics and to vaccinate frontline workers.

According to the Wolf administration, nearly one million Pennsylvanians 65 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine and it’s estimated that at least another two and a half million will want to be vaccinated.

Wolf says increasing amounts of vaccine will make it possible for them within the next two weeks to get on a list to receive their shot.

After teachers and others in the school system receive their injections, part of the next allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be set aside for frontline workers.

“The new special vaccination initiatives will be directed toward law enforcement, firefighters, grocery workers, meat processing and agriculture workers.” said Gov. Wolf. “Our goal in establishing special vaccination initiatives is to help protect front-line essential workers in all of our communities between now and that May 1 timeline when everybody is going to be eligible.”

According to the governor, Pennsylvania will receive 200,000 Johnson & Johnson doses a week starting March 28 and the supply of Moderna and Pfizer continues to increase weekly.

He says he’s very confident that Pennsylvania will be able to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of making everyone eligible for the vaccine on May 1.