Gov. Wolf: Bryce Jordan Center to serve as regional vaccination clinic

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beginning on Friday, April 9, the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State’s campus will serve as a regional vaccination clinic, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced this afternoon.

PEMA Director Randy Padfield says the site will administer over 600 doses of vaccines per day as we near closer to April 19, when all Pennsylvania residents will be eligible to schedule appointments to get vaccinated.

“This is a centrally-located site that will serve thousands of people from not only Centre County but also surrounding counties as well,” Padfield said.

According to the governor’s office, the site will officially open on Friday, April 9 at 11 a.m. There will be appointments available April 9-12.

Then, beginning April 15, the BJC will operate five days a week from Thursday through Monday. On Thursday, Friday and Monday, the BJC will be open from noon to 8 p.m., and on weekends, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Wolf Administration is committed in our efforts to work with high throughput providers to get the Commonwealth vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

“We know that this regional vaccination clinic will serve as a prime location for many Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated, and we encouraged people to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

Back in March, the Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) administered over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines to community members at a makeshift vaccine clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Officials add that the clinic is open to anyone who is eligible regardless of county of residence. If you want to find out if you’re eligible, visit the Pennsylvania Government website.