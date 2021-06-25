Gov. Wolf: 75% of Pennsylvanians received first COVID-19 vaccination

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election. Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJET) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that 75% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

“Together, Pennsylvanians have hit a significant milestone in our fight against COVID-19. Now, three out of four Pennsylvania adults have done their part in keeping themselves and their loved ones safe by getting at least one COVID-19 vaccination. We should be proud of how far we have come, as data shows us that with increased vaccination rates, we see a decline in COVID-19 cases. We have watched our percent positivity rate decline week after week – as evident in our current positivity rate of 1.2 percent as opposed to 1.4 percent last week.” Governor Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania has surpassed the aggressive goal set forth by President Joe Biden of 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4 and ranks 8th in the nation for first dose vaccinations. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 59.5% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Governor Wolf said vaccines remain as the best defense against the coronavirus and potential threat of the delta variant.

“We each have the tools needed to make our communities safer, healthier places, by getting vaccinated, continuing to wear masks as needed and staying home if we are sick,” he said. “It is our collective responsibility to remain resilient and do our part for our fellow Pennsylvanians.”

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.