Gov. Wolf: 47% of Pennsylvanians received first vaccine dose

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf provided the latest data on vaccine distribution during his visit to Reading Monday.

The governor said Pennsylvania is 10th in the country in terms of first COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at 47.3%. The national average is currently 42%.

“The total doses, 79% is the national average. We’re at 81%,” Gov. Wolf said. “So we are way ahead of the national average. And again, in every part of the commonwealth, our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can.”

Gov. Wolf received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine last week. he emphasized that Pennsylvania needs to get everyone vaccinated.

“And that is important because as we get more people vaccinated, obviously that helps the person getting vaccinated,” he said. “But it helps everybody else too. It helps get us closer to that herd immunity when we can all get back to life as normally as we possibly can.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health resumed the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week after a brief pause while the CDC and FDA investigated reports of blood clots among recipients.