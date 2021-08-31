GIANT/MARTIN’S announces flu shots now available for all

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — The Giant Company announced flu vaccinations are now available at all GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies for everyone that needs one.

GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacists will also once again offer drive-up flu vaccinations in select store parking lots beginning in September.

“Flu vaccinations are reformulated every year so the most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your flu shot annually,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company. “With this flu season coinciding with a surge in COVID-19 cases, it’s important for you and your family members to get the flu shot.”

Customers can visit any in-store pharmacy to receive their vaccination now. GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults, and seniors. Most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B. Flu shots are administered by immunizing GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacists, subject to state regulations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination. While the CDC recommends flu shots by the end of October for everyone over six months, certain groups of people are at greater risk for complications from the flu.

In addition to flu shots, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available at GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies to adults 18 and above. Pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine can administer to teens ages 12-17.