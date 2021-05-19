GIANT Company providing walk-in vaccine appointments

(WTAJ) — The GIANT Company announced that COVID-19 vaccine clinics are now available at its 132 GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies, according to their press release.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to adults 18 and above, and no appointments are necessary, they said. Select pharmacies are offering the Pfizer vaccine to teens ages 12 to 17, but parental consent is required.

Walk-in vaccines are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers seeking these vaccinations must be wearing a face mask, have photo IDs and prescription insurance cards.

The vaccine is at “no out-of-pocket cost,” the release said.

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the time the customers receive the first dose.

To find a store near you or for more information, you can visit GIANT’s website.