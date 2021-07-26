Free COVID-19 vaccines available at Bedford County Fair

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Bedford County Fair on July 26, 27 and 31.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered on the fairgrounds in Jordan Hall. Anyone receiving the vaccine at the fair will be able to make an appointment to get their second shot at the Bedford, Hyndman and Richland family health centers.
COVID-19 VACCINE SCHEDULE
- July 26: Until 4 p.m.
- July 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- July 31: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, over 11 million vaccines have been administered across the state. 5,665,736 full vaccinations have been administered and 5,869,679 partial vaccines have been administered, according to the DOH.
In Bedford County, 13,905 people are fully vaccinated while 1,090 people are partially vaccinated, according to the DOH vaccine dashboard.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 cases are on the rise in almost 90% of United States jurisdictions.
