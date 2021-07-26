Free COVID-19 vaccines available at Bedford County Fair

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the ‘Velodrom’ (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany. The European Medicines Agency has recommended approving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, July 23, 2021 the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine — already given the OK for adults across Europe — produced a comparable antibody response. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Bedford County Fair on July 26, 27 and 31.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered on the fairgrounds in Jordan Hall. Anyone receiving the vaccine at the fair will be able to make an appointment to get their second shot at the Bedford, Hyndman and Richland family health centers.

COVID-19 VACCINE SCHEDULE

July 26: Until 4 p.m.

July 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 31: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, over 11 million vaccines have been administered across the state. 5,665,736 full vaccinations have been administered and 5,869,679 partial vaccines have been administered, according to the DOH.

In Bedford County, 13,905 people are fully vaccinated while 1,090 people are partially vaccinated, according to the DOH vaccine dashboard.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 cases are on the rise in almost 90% of United States jurisdictions.