Free COVID-19 vaccine during Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Highlands Health Clinic will provide free vaccines during Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally.

The clinic will give the Pfizer vaccine from noon to 5 p.m. at State Farm’s parking lot on Walnut Street Thursday and Friday as well as 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Anyone who gets a vaccine will even receive a free funnel cake.

Registration is not required, but it can be done so on the Highlands Health website.

State Farm will be selling hot dogs, chips and waters for $1 at the clinic with 100% of the proceeds going toward Highlands Health, State Farm Insurance Agent Donna Christopher said.

State Farm is also offering a “Quotes for Good” program, meaning that for every quote, they will donate $5 to benefit the clinic. Additionally, those who receive a quote will be given free items such as T-shirts or frisbees.

This is their way to help give back to the clinic for all the hard work they’ve put in to get the community vaccinated, she said.

For more information on what to expect during this year’s rally, you can see a full preview on our “Thunder in the Valley 2021: What to expect” article. You’ll find everything you need to know, such as general information, headline bands, other events and vendors.

You can also head to Visit Johnstown PA’s website or head to the Thunder in the Valley Facebook page.